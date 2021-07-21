Pedestrian dies in San Jose traffic collision

article

A man died following a traffic collision late Tuesday night between a vehicle and a pedestrian, San Jose police said.

Officers responded to an 11:24 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Curtner Avenue and Monterey Road. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

In a 12:21 a.m. tweet, police said they are investigating and encouraged the public to find alternate routes for the next several hours.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.










