Pedestrian hit by car in San Jose

A pedestrian was hit by a car and suffered with life-threatening injuries in San Jose early Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash happened near Alum Rock Avenue, and the highway 6-80 onramp around 5:30 a.m., according to San Jose police.

The police only described the victim as an adult but did not release the person's identity. The victim has been transported to the hospital, police said.

This was not a fatal collision.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the San Jose police reported 16 fatal collisions with 17 victims.