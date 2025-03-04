Pedestrian struck, killed by BART train in El Cerrito

article

The Brief The collision resulted in a roughly three-hour closure of El Cerrito Plaza. No foul place was suspected in the death.



A person died on Tuesday morning after they were struck by a BART train in El Cerrito.

BART issued an alert just before 8:40 a.m. of a closure at El Cerrito Plaza due to an undisclosed medical emergency.

BART officials later disclosed that the pedestrian stepped onto the tracks and was struck by the train.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

BART said there was no foul play suspected in the person's death.

The collision resulted in a roughly three-hour closure of the plaza. BART announced around 11:30 a.m. that El Cerrito Plaza station had been reopened, and limited service was resuming between Richmond and North Berkeley.