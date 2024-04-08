Pedestrian killed in Oakland hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run collision in East Oakland, police said.

The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. near 75th Avenue and San Leandro Street, according to a release from Oakland police.

Officers found the victim with injuries apparently suffered from being hit by a car. The vehicle left after the collision, police said.

Emergency medical aid was given to the victim, but they died at the scene. Police did not release the victim's name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.



