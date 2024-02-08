Pedestrian killed in San Francisco hit-and-run

A person was killed early Thursday morning in a San Francisco hit-and-run, police said.

The driver of a car struck the person about 5 a.m. in the 500 block of 6th Street, police said.

Officers and medics arrived and tried to help, but the person died at the scene.

The driver took off, police said.

Streets were closed in the South of Market area as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

