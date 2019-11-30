Pedestrian killed in San Jose hit-and-run identified as 40-year-old man

A 40-year-old San Jose man who died early Wednesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South San Jose has been identified.

Hieu Trung Dinh was hit by a car at Foxworthy Avenue and Rubino Drive and found face down on the curb about 4:20 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was released Saturday by the Santa Clara Office of the County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The driver of the car didn't stop or call for help, according to police. No description of the vehicle was available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Brian McMahon or the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).

Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.