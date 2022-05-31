Pedestrian killed on freeway connector in San Jose collision

article

California Highway Patrol officers are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision on a freeway connector ramp in San Jose Tuesday night.

Officials said the person was killed on the northbound US 101 to the I-280/I-680 transition ramp. CHP is investigating. The investigation has caused the closure of two of the three lanes.

The collision was reported around 9:40 p.m. It is unclear if the person who struck the victim remained at the scene. The make and model of the vehicle is not known.