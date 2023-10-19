Pedestrian struck and killed by Muni bus in San Francisco

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Muni bus early Thursday morning in San Francisco.

The death occurred at Van Ness Avenue and O'Farrell Street about 1 a.m.

Video at the scene showed a huge crack in the front window of the bus.

Many police officers were still on scene Thursday morning.

It's quite common for pedestrians in this area to cross the street to catch a bus, even if they don't use the crosswalk.

No more information was immediately released.