Pedestrian struck and killed on Fair Oaks Ave.

Published 
Sunnyvale
Bay City News

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A man was struck and killed in Sunnyvale Saturday night as he was trying to cross Fair Oaks Avenue, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.   

Officers and fire personnel were called to the intersection of Fair Oaks and East Taylor avenues at about 8:20 p.m., where they found the man suffering from major injuries, according to SDPS officials.   

He was apparently heading eastbound across Fair Oaks Avenue when he was hit by a single vehicle traveling northbound, SDPS officials said.   

He was pronounced dead at the scene.   

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.   

Drugs and alcohol aren't suspected in the collision, according to SDPS officials.   

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call (408) 730-7109.