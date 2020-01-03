Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Ingleside neighborhood crash

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday after a vehicle struck her in San Francisco's Ingleside neighborhood, police said.

The collision happened around 7:35 a.m. near the corner of Ocean and Harold avenues.

A vehicle driven by a 41-year-old man hit a female pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police did not arrest the driver pending an investigation.

Also on Thursday, a separate vehicle collision sent a bicyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

That collision happened around 6 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Fulton Street, just north of Golden Gate Park.

The bicyclist, an 18-year-old man, was taken to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.