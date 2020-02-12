Pedestrians critically injured by suspected impaired driver in San Francisco's Mission District

Emergency crews at the scene of a crash where three pedestrians were struck.

Two pedestrians, who were struck by a suspected impaired driver in San Francisco's Mission District late Wednesday afternoon, are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The two male pedestrians are 49 and 34 years-old and are undergoing surgery.

Emergency crews are at the scene and are saying to avoid Mission Street between 22nd and 24th streets.

Police responded to the collision at 4:20 p.m.

According to police, the driver of a burgundy Toyota Prius was turning from 23rd street on to Mission, where they struck two pedestrians and continued down the road. The driver then drove onto the sidewalk and struck a Muni bus and clipped a female passenger who was exiting the bus.

The Prius driver and a passenger initially left the scene of the crash, but then later returned. Both were detained.

The bus passenger was evaluated for complaints of pain, but was released from the scene.

SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit is investigating.