Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and "very winnable."

"People say to me, ‘What can I do to make you feel better?’ I say: ‘Vote!’" Pelosi told those on the call.

"I believe that this race is very winnable," Pelosi said.

Her voice cracked at times as she said of her husband’s recovery, "It’s going to be a long haul."

Pelosi thanked those on a video call for the outpouring of support for Paul Pelosi, 82, who suffered a fractured skull and other injuries after an intruder broke into their San Francisco home late last week and bludgeoned him with a hammer in what authorities say was an intentional and political attack.

The Democratic leader spoke in the early morning from California, where her husband was released from the hospital late Thursday, her voice breaking throughout the lengthy but upbeat address.

"What we are doing is not only to win an election, but this is to strengthen our democracy," Pelosi said. "There is no question that our democracy is on the ballot."

The speaker’s comments come as Democrats are facing a stiff fight for control of Congress in the midterm elections Tuesday, as energized Republicans are working to flip the House and Senate and end Democratic hold on Washington.

David DePape, 42, is being held without bail on state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. DePape’s public defender, Adam Lipson, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf earlier this week and has pledged to vigorously defend him. Lipson declined to comment Friday.

A preliminary hearing date in the state case was set for Dec. 14.