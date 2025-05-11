Pelvic floor health takes center stage during National Women’s Health Week

The Brief According to the FDA, approximately one in four women in the U.S. will experience a pelvic floor disorder in their lifetime. Symptoms may include pelvic pain or pressure, and problems with bladder control.



This week marks National Women’s Health Week, a time dedicated to encouraging women to prioritize both their mental and physical well-being. This year, the spotlight is on a lesser-known but essential part of the body: the pelvic floor.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Women’s Health has chosen pelvic floor health as the theme for the 2025 awareness week, aiming to increase education around a topic that often goes unrecognized.

"The pelvic floor is a mesh of muscles that supports your pelvic organs," said Dr. Amani Zewail, an OB-GYN and the Northern California regional lead for female sexual health at Kaiser Permanente. "It so often goes unrecognized — yet it’s vital to how functional your core is."

Zewail explained that activities such as straining or bearing down can place excess pressure on the pelvic floor, leading to complications. Poor posture can also contribute to pelvic floor dysfunction, as the muscles are closely connected to the abdominal core and the body's overall structural support.

Pregnancy and also things like smoking can affect pelvic floor strength and stability.

"These muscles play a crucial role in our day-to-day function, including how we support our bones and internal organs," Zewail said.

Pelvic floor disorders are more common than many realize. According to the FDA, approximately one in four women in the U.S. will experience a pelvic floor disorder in their lifetime. Symptoms may include pelvic pain or pressure, and problems with bladder control.

Zewail emphasized that the Department of Health and Human Services chose this year’s theme because of how significantly pelvic floor issues can impact a woman’s quality of life.

Treatments are available, including physical therapy, and Zewail encourages women to talk to their healthcare providers if they notice symptoms.

"This is something women shouldn’t ignore," she said. "There are ways to address it — starting with awareness and seeking help."