Expand / Collapse search

Pelvic floor health takes center stage during National Women’s Health Week

By
Published  May 11, 2025 9:30pm PDT
Health
KTVU FOX 2

FDA spotlights pelvic floor health as theme for Women's Health Week

This week marks National Women’s Health Week, a time dedicated to encouraging women to prioritize both their mental and physical well-being. This year, the spotlight is on a lesser-known but essential part of the body: the pelvic floor.

The Brief

    • According to the FDA, approximately one in four women in the U.S. will experience a pelvic floor disorder in their lifetime. 
    • Symptoms may include pelvic pain or pressure, and problems with bladder control.

OAKLAND, Calif. - This week marks National Women’s Health Week, a time dedicated to encouraging women to prioritize both their mental and physical well-being. This year, the spotlight is on a lesser-known but essential part of the body: the pelvic floor.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Women’s Health has chosen pelvic floor health as the theme for the 2025 awareness week, aiming to increase education around a topic that often goes unrecognized.

"The pelvic floor is a mesh of muscles that supports your pelvic organs," said Dr. Amani Zewail, an OB-GYN and the Northern California regional lead for female sexual health at Kaiser Permanente. "It so often goes unrecognized — yet it’s vital to how functional your core is."

Zewail explained that activities such as straining or bearing down can place excess pressure on the pelvic floor, leading to complications. Poor posture can also contribute to pelvic floor dysfunction, as the muscles are closely connected to the abdominal core and the body's overall structural support. 

World Maternal Mental Health Day: Understanding the silent struggles of motherhood

Becoming a mother can be one of the most rewarding and challenging times of a woman's life, but at the same time, it can bring unexpected emotional challenges. As Wednesday marks World Maternal Mental Health Day, Dr. Jackie Shiels, a psychologist with Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center, joined us on 'The Nine' to discuss the silent struggles many new mothers may face.

Pregnancy and also things like smoking can affect pelvic floor strength and stability.

"These muscles play a crucial role in our day-to-day function, including how we support our bones and internal organs," Zewail said.

Pelvic floor disorders are more common than many realize. According to the FDA, approximately one in four women in the U.S. will experience a pelvic floor disorder in their lifetime. Symptoms may include pelvic pain or pressure, and problems with bladder control.

Zewail emphasized that the Department of Health and Human Services chose this year’s theme because of how significantly pelvic floor issues can impact a woman’s quality of life. 

Treatments are available, including physical therapy, and Zewail encourages women to talk to their healthcare providers if they notice symptoms.

"This is something women shouldn’t ignore," she said. "There are ways to address it — starting with awareness and seeking help."

Featured

San Francisco health dept., nonprofit team up for overdose awareness at Giants game
article

San Francisco health dept., nonprofit team up for overdose awareness at Giants game

The San Francisco Department of Public Health teamed up with a nonprofit at Oracle Park to inform baseball fans about the danger of fentanyl and how to treat an overdose.

HealthNews