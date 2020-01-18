Peninsula postal worker arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run

article

A 65-year-old San Bruno postal worker was arrested Thursday as the suspected driver in a collision that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, South San Francisco police said.

It was about 7:50 p.m. when the pedestrian was struck while outside the crosswalk in the first lane of southbound El Camino Real in South San Francisco, police said. The injured pedestrian was taken to a trauma center.

"The driver fled the scene and did not call police at the time," police said in a news release. "The driver and vehicle were located in a parking lot three blocks south of the collision scene, after a family member of the driver contacted police about the incident.

Police took Teresita Leano into custody for investigation and the case will be referred to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.