Pentagon Metro Shooting: Suspect on the run after multiple shots fired, officer injured

A suspect is on the run after multiple shots were fired and an officer was injured during an incident on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when gunshots rang out near the entrance of the building. The Pentagon was placed on lockdown for about two hours.

FOX 5's Sierra Fox says three people, including a law enforcement officer and a suspect, were injured during the incident but it wasn't clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

At least two people were taken to GW Hospital after the incident - including an officer who had been injured.

Early in the afternoon a large police procession left the hospital - including a black van - but officials have not indicated whether anyone died during the incident.

Law enforcement told FOX 5 that the suspect may have entered a railcar and could be headed north toward Maryland.

Metro officials say they are diverting buses to Pentagon City and trains are bypassing the Pentagon Station. In a tweet, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency asked the public to avoid the area.

According to FOX News, Department of Defense employees received an electronic warning on their computers and an overhead announcement was given for all Pentagon personnel to stay inside due to the police activity and to not venture outside.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.