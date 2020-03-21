People flock to Marin County coast despite social distancing guidelines
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KTVU) - The Marin County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to stay inside their homes and adhere to California's shelter-in-place order.
The sheriff's office on Saturday tweeted out a photo of a line of cars seemingly headed for the beach. Authorities said residents are frustrated with the large amounts of people flocking to the coast, completely ignoring social distancing guidelines.
Deputies said they are working with public health experts on ways to address the issue.