Person arrested in deadly Antioch stabbing

One person was killed Friday in a stabbing in Antioch.

On Friday at 5:02 p.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Alpha Way on a report of a man who had been stabbed.

Arriving officers located a 61-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds to his torso.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said a 28-year-old man was contacted at the scene and was ultimately arrested in connection with the stabbing.

The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately released.