A person died Thursday morning in San Francisco during a traffic collision, police said.

Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said the collision was reported about 7:30 a.m. at Harrison and 13th streets.

Anyone with information should call the SFPD Tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.