Person in critical condition after falling from San Francisco pier

One person is in critical condition after falling from a San Francisco pier while collecting cans on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The person, described only as an adult by fire department officials, was pulled up from 16 feet below the surface and rushed to a hospital.

The person fell into the bay from the Torpedo Pier, which is near the Golden Gate Bridge and Presidio, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Divers, rescue boats and a helicopter were deployed to try to rescue the person.