Person in wheelchair struck and injured by BART train in Berkeley

A person in a wheelchair was struck and injured by a BART train at North Berkeley station on Monday, fire officials said.

Berkeley Fire Department said the person was struck by a Richmond-bound train at 3:27 p.m. The department said it was unclear how the person ended up going off the platform onto the tracks. The only update on their medical condition was that the person suffered critical injuries.

A caretaker for the victim said they were taken to Highland Hospital.

BART notified riders that service was stopped at North Berkeley due to a major medical emergency at 3:35 p.m. By 4:47 p.m., service on BART was restored.

Riders were told to seek alternate means of transportation for service between Ashby and Richmond Station.

This is a breaking news story.