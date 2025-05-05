Person of interest detained in San Jose stabbing

article

A person of interest has been detained following a standoff with Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies in an unincorporated area of San Jose on Monday evening, the office said.

Deputies were involved in a standoff after a stabbing, the Sheriff's Office said at about 6:15 p.m.

Deputies responded at about 3:38 p.m. and found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his current condition is not known.

The Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public at this time, but people are asked to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

Featured article



