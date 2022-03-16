Expand / Collapse search

Person killed on BART tracks along Dublin/Pleasanton line

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 8:57AM
Dublin
KTVU FOX 2

BART stops service on Dublin/Pleasanton line after person hit on tracks

BART responded to a major medical emergency Wednesday morning that has stopped service on the Dublin/Pleasanton line.

DUBLIN, Calif. - BART stopped service on the Dublin/Pleasanton line Wednesday morning after a person was killed on the tracks. 

Trains were not running between the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Dublin/Pleasanton stations because of the issue first reported around 6 a.m. The line reopened at 8:30 a.m.

BART said there was limited train service from West Dublin/ Pleasanton toward San Francisco/ Daly City.

No more information was immediately made public. 

MORE: BART removes only Black board member after dispute over location of residence