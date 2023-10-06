Person struck and killed by Amtrak train in Oakland

A person was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Oakland on Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened at 8:54 a.m. in the 3400 block of East 9th Street, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Amtrak train 527, traveling from Sacramento to San Jose, collided with person who had trespassed onto the tracks, according to the transit agency.

Police and paramedics arrived to the area where they located the pedestrian, who was subsequently pronounced dead.

None of the 116 passengers aboard the train sustained injuries during the incident.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.