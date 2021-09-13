Person struck and killed by BART train, Powell Street station reopens

article

BART officials confirm a person on the tracks was struck and killed by a train at its Powell Street station, causing the station to temporarily close. The incident is creating major systemwide delays on Monday.

The transit system first reported the incident at 3:24 p.m., ahead of the evening commute. By approximately 5:30 p.m., Powell station had reopened and normal train service was being restored as the system recovers.

BART had to emphasize that transbay service was extremely limited with red and green line trains entirely suspended. Just after 5 p.m. BART announced help was on the way when its blue line started running trains between Montgomery station and Dublin/Pleasanton.

Muni and AC Transit buses provided mutual aid in downtown San Francisco.

"East Bay passengers can board A/C Transit buses from the Sales Force Terminal at Spear and Mission St.," the system's alert account wrote on Twitter.

It was not clear how the person ended up on the tracks.

This is a developing news story.

Bay City News contributed to this story.

Information on San Francisco Suicide Prevention:

Confidential hotlines -(415)781-0500