Person struck and killed on I-880 in Oakland

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
A person was struck and killed on southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland early Thursday morning.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 880 in Oakland early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on southbound I-880, near the 23rd Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the scene after a report in around 3:39 a.m. regarding the collision, just north of the southbound off-ramp at 23rd Avenue.

All southbound lanes of the highway were temporarily closed at 16th Avenue, but reopened around 5 a.m.

