Person struck by Caltrain in San Francisco; system's 10th fatality of 2020

article

A northbound Caltrain fatally struck a person who was on the tracks Tuesday evening in San Francisco, the transit agency says.

The incident happened at about 7:05 p.m. at the Mission Bay Drive grade crossing. The individual who was struck was allegedly trespassing, Caltrain officials said.

Trains are experiencing major delays. Northbound train 179 had 12 passengers onboard, none of which were injured.

Just before 8 p.m. police released the southbound track so that trains could operate at reduced speeds.

This is Caltrain's 10th fatality of 2020.