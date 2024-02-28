Beloved Petaluma Catholic school fighting to keep its doors open

A beloved North Bay Catholic high school which opened more than a century ago, educating generations of students in Petaluma, is fighting not to go the way of the dinosaur. It's part of the growing trend many Catholic schools are taking to separate themselves from the troubled Catholic Church while retaining the tenants of the faith.

The 106-year-old St. Vincent de Paul Catholic High School, needing to be clear of financial problems of its own, the local parish and the Catholic Church in general, is making itself an independent tuition and grant-funded Catholic School. "The pillars of the school, currently faith, service and leadership have helped all alumni to thrive throughout their careers," said transition board member and parent of two students at the school.

But, even with its extremely successful academic and sports programs, programs that send almost every student off to college, it must raise $400,000 to survive. "In the short term, we're trying to just get through this current school year and finish out this 106 year model of a parish school," said School Admissions Director Kerry Pedersen.

That money must be raised by the end of March, especially to pay the staff of the school. Otherwise, its 170 students and more than 30 full-time faculty will be forced to see it close. "Our mission is about a faith-based education that builds kids who think outside themselves and grow leadership skills, service skills," said Pedersen. "Very well-rounded, very nice students; academically they're going to some really incredible schools this year," said Fraser.

With inflation, fewer families can afford the $20,000 a year tuition, requiring more financial assistance, as well as the pandemic that forced some families to leave the fold. "We have not built the endowment that so many others have done," said Pedersen.

If the school can make it through, it has already started a long-term plan of donations, grants and endowments, just as other newly independent Catholic schools have done. This school has a large cadre of alumni, community and friends built over more than a century. "We're currently fundraising still for next year and many years after," said Fraser.

As these newly independent Catholic schools set out on their own course, those folks of the Catholic faith who have true belief in it may just want to support these schools and their long legacies.

