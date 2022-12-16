Petaluma man released from custody, allegedly murders man 9 days later

article

A man was founded assaulted and later died of his injuries at a Sonoma County inn, authorities reported.

Authorities from Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes identified 27-year-old Petaluma resident Skyler Rasmussen as the suspect after multiple search warrants and interviews were conducted and executed. He is currently facing multiple charges, including murder.

Dispatched Sheriff's deputies first arrived at the Palms Inn at 3345 Santa Rosa Avenue around 2:40 a.m. at saw William Woodard suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Authorities arrested Rasmussen Thursday and booked him into the Sonoma County Jail for murder and two outstanding felony arrest warrants for violation of probation, child abuse, domestic violence, and evading arrest with no bail.

Officials said on Dec. 7, Rasmussen was released from custody and was supposed to go to a rehab facility.

Officials did not disclose what charges Rasmussen was previously jailed on.

The connection between Woodard and Rasmussen was not immediately known.

Those with information are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (707)-565-2185 or can submit a silent-witness form.