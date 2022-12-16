16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen

article

A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said.

Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5.

Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill Road, near Holly Lane.

Authorities said the victim was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

When police arrested the 16-year-old suspect they also recovered several firearms.