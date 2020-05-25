Petaluma police ask help locating dependent adult gone missing

article

A dependent adult is missing Monday night and Petaluma police are asking for help finding him, police said.

Gilbert Vargas, 30, was last seen at noon Monday around Valley

Vista Elementary School.

Vargas is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen

wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white New Balance shoes. The "N" on the shoes was in red. Vargas was walking when he left the area.

Anyone with information on Vargas's whereabouts is asked to call

police or 911.