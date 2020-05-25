Expand / Collapse search

Petaluma police ask help locating dependent adult gone missing

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Missing Persons
Bay City News
Gilbert Vargas (photo: Petaluma Police Department)

PETALUMA, Calif. - A dependent adult is missing Monday night and Petaluma police are asking for help finding him, police said. 

Gilbert Vargas, 30, was last seen at noon Monday around Valley 
Vista Elementary School. 

Vargas is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen 
wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white New Balance shoes. The "N" on the shoes was in red. Vargas was walking when he left the area. 

Anyone with information on Vargas's whereabouts is asked to call 
police or 911. 