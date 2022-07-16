Petaluma twins arrested on suspicion of homicide

Petaluma police arrested a pair of twin brothers who allegedly attacked and killed a Novato man in downtown Petaluma, authorities announced Friday.

Alejandro G. Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of murder while his twin brother, Luis Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of committing an assault with a deadly weapon involving a baseball bat, police said. Both were booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Police investigation connected the Sanchez twins to the murder of Adolfo Martinez Pena, a 23-year-old man from Novato.

Police received reports about a man being assaulted with a baseball bat in the 100 block of Keller Street, early Sunday morning, officials said.

Pena was found on the roadway with multiple puncture wounds, police said. He was later pronounced deceased.

Pena was the first homicide victim of 2022 in Petaluma, according to the Press Democrat.

The exact cause of the killing is still under investigation, but friends told detectives that an argument escalated to the assault, the Press Democrat wrote.

Anyone who witnessed, or has video of the incident is encouraged to contact Petaluma PD Detective Corie Joerger at 707-778-4372.