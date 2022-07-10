PG&E worker saves nearly 100 people in Electra Fire, hailed as hero

A PG&E worker who saved a large group of people from the Electra Fire, is being hailed a hero.

Gabe Garcia was doing his regular monthly inspections at a power station in Amador County on July 4 when the flames broke out.

Nearly 100 people were in the immediate area enjoying the holiday, camping and fishing. Garcia immediately moved them to safety inside the power station.

ALSO: Amador County's Electra Fire could have been started by fireworks, sheriff says

"I was a little taken back, not only adults, but children, infants, elderly, people from different countries who spoke different languages," Garcia said.

He said he did his best to keep everyone calm while the huge flames burned dangerously close.

The fire erupted in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, forcing evacuations in Amador neighboring Calaveras counties.

The cause remains under investigation, but Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman has said the location could suggest fireworks or a barbecue.