PG&E gives 'all clear' to begin line inspections after 'historic' wind event

High winds subsided Monday morning around the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California, which allowed for Pacific Gas and Electric to give the all-clear for safety inspections and restorations.

According to the Danville Police Department, as of 6 a.m. PG&E issued the all-clear and started inspecting and re-energizing power lines. Power is supposed to be fully restored by the end of the day for Danville residents.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at a press conference Monday, that the electric company issued an all-clear to each county impacted by the Oct. 26 shutoff.

PG&E says there are 6,000 crew members on the ground inspecting equipment and making the proper repairs to restore power to customers.

On Sunday night, the utility restored power to 30,000 customers in the Northern Sierras and North Coast after the "historic wind event" passed through.

However, PG&E said it's still monitoring conditions for the remaining areas impacted by the safety shutoff the following counties: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

The electric company is also following another potentially strong, widespread dry offshore wind event on Tuesday, Oct. 29, through midday Wednesday for Northern California, that is significant in scope and could impact approximately 35 counties across the Northern and Southern Sierra, North Bay, Bay Area and Santa Cruz mountains, North Coast and Kern County.

The City of Berkeley said customers impacted by the current power shutoff should prepare to be without electricity until Friday, November 1 due to forecasted weather conditions for Tuesday.