PG&E keeping lights on during coronavirus crisis

PG&E says it will not shut off power to any of its customers for non-payment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The utility announced the decision Thursday night, saying it plans to leave the lights on for all of its residential and commercial customers in this crisis.

PG&E will also offer flexible payment plans to customers who are facing severe economic problems, due to the virus.



“We recognize that this is a rapidly changing situation and an uncertain time for many of our customers. Our most important responsibility is the health and safety of our customers and employees. We also want to provide some relief from the stress and financial challenges many are facing during this worldwide, public health crisis. We understand that many of our customers may experience a personal financial strain due to the slowdown in the economy related to the pandemic,” said Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President Laurie Giammona.