Residents in these Bay Area counties may see power shutoffs

The Brief The outages are in parts of Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara Counties. PG&E could cut power off as soon as Thursday. The utility said the reason for the planned shutoffs are because of elevated fire danger.



Pacific Gas & Electric warned it could cut power in parts of the Bay Area as soon as Thursday due to elevated fire danger.

The utility said the decision is based on a forecast of high winds and dry conditions, which increase the danger of wildfires.

Areas of impact

What we know:

PG&E anticipates shutting off power to portions of Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties through Saturday, when wind conditions are expected to ease.

However, the utility said there are no planned outages for Santa Clara County on Saturday.

For more detailed information on whether your address may be affected, visit PG&E’s website.

As of now, the areas identified for potential shutoffs are primarily in remote regions.