Expand / Collapse search

PG&E says power shutoffs likely for parts of Bay Area

By
Published  June 17, 2025 11:30pm PDT
PG&E
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E may have planned power shutoffs in the Bay Area

PG&E may have planned power shutoffs in the Bay Area

Power shutoffs are likely for parts of the Bay Area, according to PG&E. The utility says it may shut off power in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties as a precautionary measure to prevent wildfires this Thursday through Saturday. High winds and dry conditions are expected on these days.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Power shutoffs are likely for parts of the Bay Area, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. The utility says it may shut off power in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties as a precautionary measure to prevent wildfires from Thursday through Sunday. 

High winds and dry conditions are expected on those days.

PG&E said shutoffs are likely in this timeframe, but did not say where specifically the power shutoff would be. Officials with the utility said it's possible that only portions of these counties will experience the outage. 

PG&E has provided an outage map.

Follow our coverage for the latest developments on this story. 

Featured

Can't pay your PG&E bill online? Utility experiencing technical problems with new portal
article

Can't pay your PG&E bill online? Utility experiencing technical problems with new portal

Having trouble paying your PG&E bill online? Your not the only one.

PG&ENews