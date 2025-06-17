PG&E says power shutoffs likely for parts of Bay Area

Power shutoffs are likely for parts of the Bay Area, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. The utility says it may shut off power in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties as a precautionary measure to prevent wildfires from Thursday through Sunday.

High winds and dry conditions are expected on those days.

PG&E said shutoffs are likely in this timeframe, but did not say where specifically the power shutoff would be. Officials with the utility said it's possible that only portions of these counties will experience the outage.

PG&E has provided an outage map.

