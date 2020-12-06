PG&E reduces scope of potential PSPS event, Bay Area not impacted by shutoffs

PG&E on Sunday afternoon "significantly reduced the scope of its Public Safety Power Shutoff planned for early Monday morning, removing some 2,500 utility customers in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties from the list of areas.

The revised shutoff plan is "Due to substantial changes overnight in terms of the severity and location of the strongest winds along with improved humidity," the utility said.

"Two days ago, on Friday afternoon, about 132,000 PG&E customers in 15 counties and five tribal communities had been notified of a potential PSPS," PG&E said. "Yesterday, that number changed to 92,000 customers. Today, the potential scope of the PSPS has been further reduced to 8,500 customers in five counties: Fresno, Madera (new), Mariposa (new), Tulare and Tuolumne."