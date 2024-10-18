PG&E shuts off power to 16K customers because of fire risk

PG&E on Friday shut off power to roughly 16,000 customers because of the high fire risk, as they restored power to others who were no longer in the danger zone.

According to the utility's latest numbers, half of those customers live in the Bay Area, with the majority of the planned power outages in Napa, with roughly 3,000 customers.

Solano County had 2,000 customers with no power and Sonoma had 1,000, according to PG&E.

The other major shutoffs are also in Northern California toward Lake and Shasta counties.

Winds were expected to gust up to 70 mph on Friday afternoon into the evening, and PG&E said that because of this, power outages may continue through Sunday when winds should die down.

On Thursday, PG&E turned off power to about 13,000 customers.

As PG&E turned off power so that live utility poles wouldn't topple in the wind and spark fires, the good news on Friday morning was that there have been no significant fires reported in the Bay Area.

Ann Anguin of Napa was a bit annoyed at the power outage. Her power was shut off on Thursday at 5 p.m.

"We were warned we were going to lose it at some point," she said. "But they said they're doing it because they want to prevent fires. OK. That is wonderful. However, there were no high winds. Nothing going on. And the power goes off."

The power outage was more severe for John Southerland of Sonoma.

"As an insulin-dependent diabetic, without a generator, to me it’s a critical thing," he said. "I have to put my insulin on ice."

While those outages are some of the biggest so far this year, PG&E said these power shutoffs have been dramatically rediced in size and scope since they were first implemented in 2019.

The utility said it's installed new technology, including "microgrids" to fine tune power shutoffs.

PG&E said it's added hundreds of cameras and weather stations as well, to try and limit the scope of outages.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said the shutoffs are necessary.

"I believe we made it through this event, and I'm thankful for that," he said. "Anytime the north wind blows in Northern California, you have to worry a little bit. But I believe we made it through this event. Let's hope it continues that way until the rain starts to fall, and the grass turns green."