PG&E shuts off power in this East Bay city

The Brief A small area of Clayton was the first area PG&E turned off power in to prevent wildfires. PG&E warned other areas could have their power shut off too. PG&E now shuts off its power lines after the utility paid millions in fines and was criminally convicted in causing deadly wildfires.



As the utility forewarned, Pacific Gas & Electric turned off power to a small swath of customers in the East Bay early Thursday morning in a preventive measure to reduce the risk of wildfires as high winds and dry conditions are expected through Saturday.

Power was shut off in Clayton at 4:47 a.m. and PG&E told the 73 customers affected that it would be restored as soon as it is safe.

Some Clayton residents showed KTVU their PG&E text alerts on Thursday saying their power would be turned off, but they were confused, because they still had their electricity. Other residents in Blue Rock Circle, however, said their power had been turned off.

Clayton is a city in Contra Costa County located at the base of Mount Diablo State Park.

PG&E warned earlier this week that customers in parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties may also be temporarily shut off.

As of now, the areas identified for potential shutoffs are primarily in remote regions.

Power shutoff in Clatyon. June 19, 2025

To check for your neighborhood, PG&E has provided an outage map.

PG&E has paid millions in fines and was criminally convicted of involuntary manslaughter stemming from at least 30 wildfires since 2017 that have wiped out thousands of homes and killed more than 100 people.

Some of those fires were caused by the utility's power lines that sparked while electricity was running through them.

Power lines in Clayton. June 19, 2025