PG&E storm outages: Check to see if power is out in your area

Thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric customers across the Bay Area face power outages as a new storm system arrives Wednesday night.

Forecasters expect stormy conditions to persist through Friday.

The incoming system is the latest in a series of atmospheric rivers that have battered the region this week.

Featured article

Peak impacts

What they're saying:

PG&E officials said the storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Bay Area and Northern California, with conditions expected to peak Thursday morning. These systems increase the risk of falling debris, downed power lines, and damaged electrical equipment.

Outage breakdown

By the numbers:

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, nearly nearly 19,000 customers in the Bay Area were without electricity, down from 24,000 at 2 p.m.

According to PG&E, the current regional outage totals include:

North Bay: 13,511 customers

Peninsula: 3,395 customers

South Bay: 1,836 customers

East Bay: 87 customers

San Francisco: 5 customers

Restoration priorities

What we know:

PG&E crews are working around the clock to restore power to affected customers, but prioritizes restoration for critical facilities, such as hospitals, telecommunication facilities, and water districts.

Once critical infrastructure is secure, crews then shift focus to the largest outage areas.

How to check if power is on in your neighborhood

What you can do:

Customers can view a PG&E real-time outage map here. Residents can put in their address to check the status of their neighborhood and see estimated restoration times.