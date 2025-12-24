PG&E storm outages: Check to see if power is out in your area
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric customers across the Bay Area face power outages as a new storm system arrives Wednesday night.
Forecasters expect stormy conditions to persist through Friday.
The incoming system is the latest in a series of atmospheric rivers that have battered the region this week.
PG&E officials said the storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Bay Area and Northern California, with conditions expected to peak Thursday morning. These systems increase the risk of falling debris, downed power lines, and damaged electrical equipment.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, nearly nearly 19,000 customers in the Bay Area were without electricity, down from 24,000 at 2 p.m.
According to PG&E, the current regional outage totals include:
- North Bay: 13,511 customers
- Peninsula: 3,395 customers
- South Bay: 1,836 customers
- East Bay: 87 customers
- San Francisco: 5 customers
PG&E crews are working around the clock to restore power to affected customers, but prioritizes restoration for critical facilities, such as hospitals, telecommunication facilities, and water districts.
Once critical infrastructure is secure, crews then shift focus to the largest outage areas.
Customers can view a PG&E real-time outage map here. Residents can put in their address to check the status of their neighborhood and see estimated restoration times.
