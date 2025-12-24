Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency regarding California storms

California's Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Shasta counties, as a series of atmospheric rivers begins to pummel the state.

This declaration will unlock state resources, as the rain and strong winds are heightening the risk of flooding, landslides and rapidly rising creeks.

There was flooding in Menlo Park on Wednesday, just hours before Newsom's declaration, even though San Mateo County wasn't in the emergency order.

On Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service predicted a threat of thunderstorms with severe wind gusts and a 2% chance of a tornado along portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast.

Strong winds and rain are expected to persist in Christmas Day.

Recently burned areas in Southern California, including the Airport, Bridge, Line, Palisades, and Eaton Fire burn scars, face an increased threat of mudslides and debris flows as heavy rain continues.

"California is acting early and decisively to do all we can to get ahead of dangerous winter storms," Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom said he directed state agencies to pre-deploy emergency response resources across the state, including 55 fire engines, 10 swiftwater rescue teams, five hand crews, five dozers, four loaders, three helicopters, an incident management team, an Urban Search and Rescue Team, and over 300 personnel to protect communities and support local response efforts.

The emergency proclamation allows for the rapid mobilization of state resources and support for local governments under the California Disaster Assistance Act and the deployment of the California National Guard, if needed. It also authorizes Caltrans to seek federal assistance for repairs to damaged roads and highways.

