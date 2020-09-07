PG&E to shut off power in Napa, Sonoma counties amid heat wave, high fire danger
NAPA, Calif. - Napa and Sonoma counties warned residents that Pacific Gas and Electric would shut off power to some areas starting Monday night.
The outages may impact 5,656 customers in Deer Park, Angwin, Calistoga, Aetna Springs, Berryessa Estates, eastern slopes above St. Helena, and parts of Pope Valley. The City of Napa, City of American Canyon, and Town of Yountville are not expected to be impacted.
In Sonoma County, 210 customers are expected to lose power including 5 medical baseline customers, in Cloverdale, Rohnert Park and unincorporated areas, PG&E said.
A timeline of when PG&E plans to shut power off to 22 counties in Northern California.
The Bay Area escaped blackouts over the weekend after California Independent System Operator, or CAISO, which operates much of the state's electrical grid, alerted residents that outages were possible with extreme heat in the forecast.
On Monday morning Pacific Gas and Electric said current conditions indicate it's necessary to turn off power to customers over the next two days. Hot and dry conditions combined with Diablo winds make vegetation more susceptible to wildfires, the utility said.
"We know that PSPS is an important wildfire safety tool, but losing power is destructive for everyone and can cause significant hardship, especially in the current environment,” said Aaron Johnson, vice president of wildfire safety and public engagement for PG&E.
The electric company said it will turn off power to customers in three phases, the first of which begins on Monday night around 9 p.m. PG&E hopes to have power fully restored by Wednesday at 7 p.m.
By and large, PG&E projects those outages would impact 172,000 customers in 22 counties. Among that figure, are about 23,000 customers in Napa and Sonoma counties.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area from 10 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Hot temperatures, gusty offshore winds, and drier conditions are expected.
A Red Flag Warning means that weather conditions are occurring or will occur that can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly.
Potentially Impacted Counties and Cities
- Alpine County: 572 customers, including 6 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas
- Amador County: 5,319 customers, including 380 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas
- Butte County: 12,934 customers, including 1,079 medical baseline customers, in Butte Meadows, Chico, Oroville, Paradise and unincorporated areas
- Calaveras County: 13,387 customers, including 590 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas
- El Dorado County: 24,388 customers, including 1,534 medical baseline customers, in Greenwood, Kelsey, Placerville and unincorporated areas
- Humboldt County: 4,207 customers, including 165 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas
- Kern County: 638 customers, including 32 medical baseline customers, in Bakersfield and unincorporated areas
- Lake County: 24 customers, including 0 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas
- Mariposa County: 9 customers, including 0 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas
- Napa County: 5,018 customers, including 173 medical baseline customers, in Calistoga, Saint Helena and unincorporated areas
- Nevada County: 23,305 customers, including 1,225 medical baseline customers, in Grass Valley, Nevada City and unincorporated areas
- Placer County: 4,627 customers, including 299 medical baseline customers, in Loomis and unincorporated areas
- Plumas: 4,105 customers, including 188 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas
- Shasta County: 4,864 customers, including 347 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas
- Sierra County: 1,098 customers, including 20 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas
- Siskiyou County: 56 customers, including 0 medical baseline customers, unincorporated areas
- Sonoma County: 17,686 customers, including 1,120 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas
- Tehama County: 1,224 customers, including 55 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas
- Trinity County: 1,413 customers, including 73 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas
- Tuolumne County: 29,886 customers, including 2,112 medical baseline customers, in Groveland, Sonora, Tuolumne and unincorporated areas
- Yuba County: 2,395 customers, including 183 medical baseline customers, in unincorporated areas