PG&E to shut off power in Napa, Sonoma counties amid heat wave, high fire danger

Napa and Sonoma counties warned residents that Pacific Gas and Electric would shut off power to some areas starting Monday night.

The outages may impact 5,656 customers in Deer Park, Angwin, Calistoga, Aetna Springs, Berryessa Estates, eastern slopes above St. Helena, and parts of Pope Valley. The City of Napa, City of American Canyon, and Town of Yountville are not expected to be impacted.

In Sonoma County, 210 customers are expected to lose power including 5 medical baseline customers, in Cloverdale, Rohnert Park and unincorporated areas, PG&E said.

A timeline of when PG&E plans to shut power off to 22 counties in Northern California.

The Bay Area escaped blackouts over the weekend after California Independent System Operator, or CAISO, which operates much of the state's electrical grid, alerted residents that outages were possible with extreme heat in the forecast.

On Monday morning Pacific Gas and Electric said current conditions indicate it's necessary to turn off power to customers over the next two days. Hot and dry conditions combined with Diablo winds make vegetation more susceptible to wildfires, the utility said.

"We know that PSPS is an important wildfire safety tool, but losing power is destructive for everyone and can cause significant hardship, especially in the current environment,” said Aaron Johnson, vice president of wildfire safety and public engagement for PG&E.

The electric company said it will turn off power to customers in three phases, the first of which begins on Monday night around 9 p.m. PG&E hopes to have power fully restored by Wednesday at 7 p.m.

By and large, PG&E projects those outages would impact 172,000 customers in 22 counties. Among that figure, are about 23,000 customers in Napa and Sonoma counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area from 10 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Hot temperatures, gusty offshore winds, and drier conditions are expected.

A Red Flag Warning means that weather conditions are occurring or will occur that can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly.

Potentially Impacted Counties and Cities