PG&E won't cut power to customers for non-payment during coronavirus emergency
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) - In the thick of a coronavirus pandemic, Pacific Gas & Electric is providing a bit of relief to some of its customers.
On Thursday, the utility said it voluntarily implemented a moratorium on service disconnections for nonpayment.
The suspension of service disconnection went into effect immediately as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc.
The mortarium applies to both residential and commercial customers and will be enforced until further notice, according to PG&E.