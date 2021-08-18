PG&E working to restore power from planned shutoffs, weather 'all clear' given

Pacific Gas and Electric is working to restore power to thousands of its Northern California customers after Tuesday's shutoff due to a wind event and fire danger.

More than 50,000 customers were affected by PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff including in Napa, Sonoma, and Solano counties. Contra Costa and Alameda counties were initially included in the plan for power shutoffs, but were removed just before the shutoffs began.

Re-energization for some locations came as early as Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, meteorologists had issued a weather "all clear."

The utility said it expects to restore power by Thursday afternoon to the remaining customers dealing with the outages.

Crews on the ground and via helicopter are inspecting thousands of transmission and distribution lines and will make repairs as necessary before restoring power and notifying customers.

The majority of current outages are concentrated in the North Bay.

The outages have become a routine part of Northern California living, although this was the first of the season. The proactive outages to prevent wildfires have been more targeted since they were first introduced.

PG&E has said they want to utilize this measure as a last resort.

Bay City News contributed to this report.