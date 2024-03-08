Photos released of San Leandro murder suspect

Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a murder suspect for a shooting that occurred in San Leandro.

The shooting first occurred on Feb. 9 shortly before 10 p.m. A 47-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman "with a mobility impairment" were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The man survived his injuries, whereas the woman was declared dead at a local hospital.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office released photos they say is a suspect in their investigation.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches with an average build and mustache. The suspect wore a ring during the incident on his right ring finger and a lanyard around his neck, that officials believe had an ID badge attached alongside a cellphone and keys.

The suspect was also seen wearing a gray and black Nike backpack with orange straps with a black wallet marked with a gray or white crest or sticker in the center.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ San Leandro murder suspect

Officials said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between the suspect and victims and called the crime a "senseless act."

The shooting occurred in the area of E. 14th Street and 151st Avenue.

The man is believed to have San Leandro ties.

Anyone with information about the suspect or shooting can contact Alameda County Sheriff's investigators at (510) 667-3636. Anonymous reporting is available at (510) 667-3622.