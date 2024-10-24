Cops bust illegal casino operation in Oakland, guns and drugs recovered

article

Oakland police officers shut down an illegal casino operation Thursday after receiving complaints from community members.

Police raided a property in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue where they recovered three guns, ammunition, cash, narcotics, and several illegal casino gaming machines, police said.

Investigators say stolen cars were also found at the scene and towed away.

Four people inside were arrested on various warrants, according to police.

It's unclear if any arrests were made relating to the casino operation.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3728.