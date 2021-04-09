PHOTOS: Rockslide shuts Highway 50 near Tahoe

article

A massive rockslide on Highway 50 shut down traffic in both directions Friday morning just outside Lake Tahoe, Caltrans said.

And the California Highway Patrol said it occurred about 5:45 a.m. in El Dorado County just east of Echo Sumit.

One photo showed a car on its side amid the boulders.

Caltrans advised people traveling to South Lake Tahoe to use an alternative route, including Highway 80 to Truckee as well as Highway 88.

The road was supposed to open within six hours.

Several people on social media commented that they hate that stretch of road.