Image 1 of 4 ▼ An anti-Israel agitator on Stanford University’s campus on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Stanford University officials say they have notified the FBI after a protester on campus was seen wearing what was described as a Hamas headband.

The unidentified man was seen wearing glasses, a black mask and a green headband that resembled the accessories donned by Hamas fighters in Gaza. It's unclear if he is a student.

The man was seen earlier this week at White Plaza on campus. Photos show him seated at a picnic table looking at a smartphone.

Fox News reported that two Jewish students from Stanford photographed the man.

"We thought about going up to him and saying something, but then we figured it wasn't worth it and, if anything, it might just be dangerous," one of the anonymous students told Fox News.

The FBI has not commented.

Stanford is one of many college campuses where students and other activists have set up camps as they call for an end to the war in Gaza and seek to reduce universities' financial investments in some businesses that have contracts and operations in Israel.