Physician convicted of illegally prescribing opioids to patients in Dublin, Tracy

A physician was convicted Friday of illegally prescribing opioids and other controlled substances to patients in Dublin and Tracy without a legitimate medical purpose, state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced.

Edmund Kemprud was arrested after an investigation by federal and state authorities found he was prescribing opioids between September 2018 and March 2019 without first looking at patients' medical and prescription histories or conducting a proper medical exam.

Kemprud was arrested on Dec. 9, 2019 and faced 14 felony charges in a trial that ended with his conviction Friday on all counts.

"We trust our doctors by putting our health in their hands. When doctors violate their oath to do no harm, we must take action -- especially when it comes to illegally prescribing opioids," Bonta said in a statement.

