Piedmont car torched in arson, police say

A car in Piedmont was found destroyed by fire on Friday, in what police are saying was arson.

In a Facebook post, police said officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car fire at 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Crocker Avenue.

Crews put out the fire and nothing else was damaged.

Police said they reviewed video footage of what happened and confirmed that arson was the cause.

Police did not say where the video came from, and they did not provide a suspect description.

Also, no motive was revealed.

Anyone with information should contact Detective John Lagios at (510) 420-3015.