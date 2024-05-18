Expand / Collapse search

Piedmont car torched in arson, police say

By KTVU staff
Published  May 18, 2024 11:33am PDT
A car in Piedmont was set on fire in an arson case, police said. May 17, 2024. Photo: Piedmont police

PIEDMONT, Calif. - A car in Piedmont was found destroyed by fire on Friday, in what police are saying was arson.

In a Facebook post, police said officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car fire at 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Crocker Avenue.

Crews put out the fire and nothing else was damaged.

Police said they reviewed video footage of what happened and confirmed that arson was the cause.

Police did not say where the video came from, and they did not provide a suspect description. 

Also, no motive was revealed.  

Anyone with information should contact Detective John Lagios at (510) 420-3015.